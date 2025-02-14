Raymond Gleug's Wine of the Week has an opulent palate full of blackberry and plum flavours...what can it be?

​By the time you read this, Valentine's Day will have been and gone. Perhaps the love remains? No? All loved out? No matter. I still have some bottles left over, dear tipplers, which may serve to rekindle your jaded souls. Overdosed on champagne and romance? How about some gin then?

Today's first recommendation is the fruity, refreshingly soft and citrussy Rambla 41 Mediterranean Dry Gin (£38.99, Naked Wines). Loaded with all the best distilled botanicals and plenty of pronounced juniper berry flavours alongside rosemary and thyme with just a hint of orange peel, this artisanal Spanish gin also has pleasingly sweet almondy backnotes. Serve lightly chilled with tonic water, lemon, a garnish of mint and lots of ice. As if you didn't know.

Now for the many more of us who are far from tired of wine and roses, who perhaps need them even more than ever right now, here come the wine recommendations. Firstly, however, I should warn you of an under-reported danger of the whole post-Valentine's hangover which I learned about as a student of theology at the Sorbonne many moons past.

Acedia- a state of listlessness, torpor, ennui and such- was considered by early Christian monks to be the most troublesome of all mental states. For the carelessness and indifference which it induces is the most fertile ground possible for other human failings- lust, anger, sloth, drunkenness, recklessness etc. Keep your minds active, tipplers.

In the meantime, today's WINE OF THE WEEK is the elegant, soft and supple 2020 Amarone Valpolicella (£14.99, Lidl). This intriguing, medium-bodied Veronese red has an opulent palate full of blackberry and plum flavours which combine with subtle strands of tobacco and tar before a magnificently lengthy, deeply satisfying finish with hints of spice and dark, bitter chocolate.

This very modern drop will go equally well with a midweek veggie pasta dish in a rich tomato sauce or grilled steak at the weekend.

Lovers of white may wish to take a short trip down the road from Verona to Venice via M&S and enjoy a glass or two of the exceptionally fresh, fragrant, zippy and zesty 2023 M&S Classics Pinot Grigio (£8.50). A luscious palate full of round, gently spiced fruit flavours with bright citrussy backnotes combines with grassy aromatics and hints of mineral in this racy, refreshing white which seems an ideal match to seafood or mildly spiced curry dishes.

As for ourselves, my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., and I decided to mark Valentine's Day last Sunday by matching crunchy rounds of French bread, toasted goat's cheese and tapenade with today's final recommendation, the effervescent, nuanced and ferociously crisp Mionetto Prosecco (generally about £9.99- SuperValu, Centra, Mace and various off-licences). Brimful of citrus and green apple flavours alongside hints of lemony biscuits, this well-priced fizz is a very welcome mouthful of summer that seems guaranteed to brighten up even the bleakest of wintry days.