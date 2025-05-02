Raymond Gleug on Slovenian wine

As a general rule I drink reds in winter and whites in summer. So, red takes up about 95 per cent of my annual wine consumption although, happily, less so this past few days.

The long winter we endured was the right time for hearty casseroles, lazy evenings near a blazing fire and rich, consoling reds. On sunny days we seek out lighter meals, even lazier evenings and lively, zesty whites. But what if you are one of those people like my dear father, the esteemed Cornelius Gleug, who simply can't abide white wine?

Well, the best reds for summer drinking tend to be light-bodied, supple and subtle. Think Gamay, Tempranillo, Pinot Noir etc. Step forward today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the soft, fruity and superbly balanced 2023 Bouchard Aine et Fils Pinot Noir (£8.75, Sainsbury’s or £7.50 with Nectar card).

This easy-drinking, seductively smooth red is delicately spiced with pronounced notes of raspberry and blackberry before a lingering, peppery finish. Serve lightly chilled with poultry, pork or even meaty fish like tuna or monkfish.

Now, the term plonk is interesting, isn't it? Generally, it's construed as a derogatory word indicating cheap, inferior wine. On the other hand, Rumpole of the Bailey (remember him?) used to delight in inviting companions to Pomeroy's for a few glasses of plonk. I've long thought it must be rhyming slang for 'vin blanc' though my extensive research has so far been unable to pin down the etymology. Wikipedia confirms that it usually refers to white wine which somewhat bolsters my theory.

Anyway, I think it's a fine word and to me it means cheap and cheerful which aptly describes today's second recommendation- the fresh, fragrant and gloriously refreshing 2024 Dino Pinot Grigio Trebbiano (£6, Tesco or £5.25 for Clubcard holders).

This unoaked Italian white is brimful of juicy peach and sharper lime flavours alongside grassy and herbaceous aromatics. We enjoyed ours with linguini in a sensational prawn, tomato, rocket and chilli sauce on Sunday past. All prepared by little old moi.

Slovenian wine is all the rage right now. From Slovenia via SuperValu comes our final selection, the Puklavec Family’s 2021 Seven Numbers Furmint. Before I extol upon its manifold charms, two things you should know. The jury is still out on whether Furmint is a corruption of the English word ferment or the French froment- meaning wheat and, more relevantly to most of you, it's sweet. So, not for everyone.

Personally, I love a good sweet wine and this is nothing short of spectacular. It's the kind of wine I would normally serve with a fancy cheeseboard or some exquisite patisserie but as my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G., had made some delicious cinnamon buns we had it with those instead.

Unctuous and heady, a luscious palate wherein nutty butterscotch notes mingle pleasingly with hints of beeswax and honey alongside backnotes of citrus zest and peaches. A delight if that's your kind of thing!