​They say that real men don't wear pink shirts, eat quiche or drink rose wine.

Well, I'm not too fussed on quiche, not since my Granny Monty died almost 29 years ago. If I close my eyes I can still taste her quiche with its crumbly, buttery melt-in-the-mouth pastry wherein bacon, mushrooms, peppers and a perfectly set eggy filling combined most pleasingly. Any other quiche I've come across since then has been vile by comparison.

But I do celebrate the arrival of the weekend by wearing my favourite short-sleeved pink shirt with tropical palm trees, bees and flowers every Friday (or Pink Friday as it's called in our lovely home, Rose Cottage). And not only do I love a rose wine in the summer time-almost as much as I love Hugh Grant - I am secure enough in my virile masculinity to proclaim it from the rooftops.

Should the sun come out this weekend and you fancy a splash of pink yourself, pop along to Lidl and pick up a bottle or two of today's WINE OF THE WEEK- the delightfully dry, zesty and thoroughly refreshing 2024 Pinot Grigio delle Venezie Rose (£5.99, Lidl). As the evenings extend, this easy-drinking Italian rose which teems with ripe strawberry, cherry and melon flavours on its sumptuous palate seems ideal for lazy, langourous evenings. Enjoy it on the patio watching the sun set, as it must, with someone you love. Serve lightly chilled as we did with an eggy, courgette and cheese traybake.

Everything's coming up rosés for Raymond Gleug this week

Should the sun fail to come out this weekend which, as I write and gaze out the window at the soft, purple mists gathering over the restless sea, seems possible, then you may wish to plump for a rich, robust red instead. The fabulously fresh and vibrantly fruity 2024 El Duque de Miralta Rioja (£8, M&S) boasts pronounced blackberry and blueberry flavours which dominate an expressive bouquet leading to an intriguing palate wherein jammy black cherry flavours mingle with backnotes of dark chocolate before hints of oak, earthy spices and vanilla enrich a satisfyingly savoury finish. One for lamb shanks in a spicy, creamy sauce on a sultry Saturday night.

Lovers of cheap whites in the sunshine, I will never forget you because I am you. Today's final recommendation therefore is the theatrically ripe, zippy and exceptionally elegant 2024 Dino Pinot Grigio (£6.50, Tesco). One for a warm chicken and coriander salad with rocket, sundried tomatoes and black olives. I’ll be consuming mine on Midsummer’s Night which by happy chance also happens to be a particularly insignificant birthday which rhymes with me. Yes, you’ve guessed it, 23! Again.