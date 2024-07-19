Discover Raymond Gleug's Wine of the Week

They say the first 24 years are the hardest and she hasn't killed me yet so I must be doing something right.

When I first popped the question about 27 years ago, I was dismayed when she merely agreed to consider my proposal.

"When you ask for someone's heart, you must be sure that you're smart- smart enough to care for it, so I'll think it over," she coolly reasoned.

So, I learned seven languages, became a wine connoisseur and even bought the very lovely Rose Cottage on the North Antrim coast.

I also served her lots of exquisite food and wine until she finally agreed that I might be roadworthy.

To mark the anniversary, we’re off to Kilkenny for a romantic weekend.

Before we head off, to thank her for continuing to bear with me I plan to cook some chicken with onions, potatoes and peppers in a bone broth with coconut milk, chillies, garlic, ginger and all the good spices.

I’ll pair it with today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the exceptionally fresh, fragrant and zesty 2022 Virgile Joly Sauvignon Blanc (£11.99, Naked Wines).

This zingy, expressive, easy-drinking French white bursts with citrus and mineral flavours alongside floral aromatics which lead to a luscious palate full of round, gently spiced fruit flavours- lots of elderflower and peach with backnotes of almond- before a clean, tingly finish. A rustic and gloriously refreshing white. Very summery indeed- all we need now is some sunshine.

If any wine is synonymous with romance, it's Pinot Noir. Today's WINE OF THE WEEK is the light-bodied, youthful and exuberantly juicy 2022 Sancerre Rouge Les Champs Clos Pinot Noir (£15, Sainsbury’s).

A lively, tangy palate is dominated by ripe cherry and summer berry flavours which are nicely countered by gentle tannins and backnotes of cinnamon and clove. Enjoy lightly chilled with lean meat or poultry.

Today's final selection is zesty, lively and brick-red in hue. The lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and satisfyingly savoury 2022 Duca di Sasseta Puglia Primitivo Rosato (£6.49, Lidl) greets you with a captivating floral bouquet before a richly textured palate that teems with lively red berry and slightly sharper citrus flavours. One for mildly spiced Asian dishes- think chicken korma or saag aloo.

Perhaps I'm getting soppy in my old age but I think Madame G. deserves some public recognition. Each week, I dole out a WINE OF THE WEEK award so all I have to do is change one letter.

Today's WIFE OF THE WEEK is the elegant, complex and delightfully dry Madame G! A lithe, youthful and very intense red who seems certain to be an ideal match for every occasion in this life and beyond. Not for sale anywhere, at any price!

Thanks for thinking it over, Madame, and proving yourself a top class wife. Your prize is to live with me. Forever.

Now, let me fill up your glass again. And again. And again.