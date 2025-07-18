An Occasional Tipple: Three wonderful wines and one magnificent wife
They say the first few years are the hardest and she hasn't killed me yet so I must be doing something right. When I first popped the question oh so many, many melancholic moons ago, I was dismayed when she merely agreed to consider my proposal. "When you ask for someone's heart, you must be sure that you're smart- smart enough to care for it, so I'll think it over," she coolly reasoned.
So, I learned seven languages, including her own, became a wine connoisseur and even bought the very lovely Rose Cottage on the North Antrim coast. I also served her lots of exquisite food and wine until she finally agreed that I might be roadworthy. To mark the anniversary, we’re off to Dublin for a romantic weekend.
Before we head off, to thank her for continuing to bear with me I plan to cook some chicken with onions, potatoes and peppers in a bone broth with coconut milk, chillies, garlic, ginger and all the good spices. I’ll pair it with today's WINE OF THE WEEK, the exceptionally fresh, fragrant and zesty 2024 Terre Siciliane Grecanico (£11.99, Naked Wines). This zingy, expressive, easy-drinking white bursts with tropical and orchard fruit flavours alongside floral aromatics which lead to a luscious palate full of round, gently spiced peach flavours before a clean, tingly finish. A rustic and gloriously refreshing white. Very summery indeed- all we need now is some more sunshine, please.
If any wine is synonymous with romance, it's Pinot Noir. Today's WINE OF THE WEEK is the light-bodied, youthful and exuberantly juicy 2022 Sancerre Rouge Les Champs Clos Pinot Noir (£16.50 or £14.50 with Nectar card, Sainsbury’s). A lively, tangy palate is dominated by ripe cherry and summer berry flavours which are nicely countered by gentle tannins and backnotes of cinnamon and clove. Enjoy lightly chilled with lean meat or poultry.
Today's final selection is zesty, lively and brick-red in hue. The lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and satisfyingly savoury 2024 Etna Rosato (£14, M&S) greets you with a captivating floral bouquet before a richly textured palate that teems with lively red berry and slightly sharper citrus flavours. One for mildly spiced Asian dishes- think chicken korma or saag aloo.
Perhaps I'm getting soppy in my old age, you wouldn't believe it to look at me but I'm 63 now- some wags say, mostly in my imagination, that I must have a picture in the attic- but in any case, I think that the true beauty of the Gleug outfit, Madame G., deserves some public recognition. Each week, I dole out a WINE OF THE WEEK award so all I have to do is change one letter. Today's WIFE OF THE WEEK is the elegant, complex and delightfully dry Madame G! A lithe, youthful and very intense red who seems certain to be an ideal match for every occasion in this life and beyond. Not for sale anywhere, at any price! Thanks for thinking it over, Madame, and proving yourself a top class wife. Your prize is to live with me. Forever. Now, let me fill up your glass again. And again. And again.
