An Occasional Tipple: Working it out with wonderful wine
Fortunately, keeping romance alive has never seemed like much of a chore to me. I bite my tongue when necessary, buy my darling wife, the enigmatic Madame G, regular big bunches of beautiful flowers (which I quite like myself as it happens) and, of course, take her out occasionally. Up until now it seems to have the done the trick reasonably well. Heaven knows why, but she seems to quite like me. Happily, the feeling is abundantly mutual.
The sunshine helps to jog things along, especially if you’re lucky enough, as we were this week, to have a couple of days off together. Day One was spent putting our lovely home, Rose Cottage, together for the summer. After a morning spent repairing peeling wallpaper and an afternoon gardening, we felt we had earned a delicious ‘summer salad’ of radicchio, radishes and cucumber with crème fraiche, mayonnaise and dill which I served alongside today’s first selection, the elegant, zesty and reassuringly complex 2023 Serena Cordero Pinot Grigio (£9.99, Naked Wines). This easy-drinking Moldovan wine is full of citrus and pear flavours alongside floral aromatics before a clean, deeply satisfying finish.
Day Two, which at the time of writing is tomorrow, will consist of a long romantic stroll by the sea enjoying the sun, the natural delights of the North Down Gold Coast and, most of all, each other’s company. And maybe a couple of jars in a Holywood bar where I will keep one eye and one ear firmly fixed on my Madame’s beauty and wisdom whilst my secondary eye and ear tune into the 3:15 from Kempton. This hedonistic lifestyle doesn’t just fund itself, you know. On which note, apologies to those of you who lumped on my Grand National tip, Minella Cocooner, in last week’s column. The ground went against him. Keep the faith, tipplers. This time next year, we’ll be millionaires.
After our big day out, we will return to a homemade (by me) pizza al funghi which I intend to match with today’s WINE OF THE WEEK, the rustic, robust and well-rounded 2021 Barcelino (£6.59, Lidl). This jammy Catalonian red, a skilful blend of tempranillo and garnacha, has a deftly spiced, exuberantly juicy palate with pronounced black cherry and red berry flavours flavours before a lingering finish which delivers an abundance of black pepper and vanilla.
In order to keep our big romance going strong, my Madame and I tend to enthusiastically compliment each other on the meals we prepare for one another, even and sometimes especially when they’re not so delectable. There’s no big secret to making relationships work, you see. Keep a tight leash on your wayward tongue, look like you’re listening, smile, nod your head and solemnly agree when she says “that so-and-so’s a right piece of work, isn’t she?”. Yes, darling, total B. Some nice roses for the hall table, the odd nice meal, whisper a few sweet nothings at the right time and, most importantly, keep the wine flowing. Lots of kisses too. Kisses always help. Sure, you could hardly call that work at all, could you? Till next week, tipplers, sante!
