Apache Pizza opens 21st store in Northern Ireland, creating jobs

The opening of the new store at 40 Irish Street in Dungannon is great news for locals who like tasty pizza and who also want to develop their careers with Ireland’s largest pizza delivery chain.

The new store opening also represents a significant milestone for Apache Pizza, bringing the total number of stores that it now operates across Northern Ireland to 21 stores.

“We are delighted to create 20 new jobs with the opening of our new store in Dungannon and to celebrate the opening of our 21st store in Northern Ireland,” said Martin Lyons, CEO of Apache Pizza.

Pictured celebrating the announcement are in-store team members Luciana Matos and Neeyati Vaghela

“Being local is what is driving our expansion. We are delighted that our new store in Dungannon is providing local people with an opportunity to secure employment where they live and to develop and advance their careers as we continue to grow and expand across Northern Ireland.”

Apache Pizza is currently seeking new franchisees and has fantastic opportunities for local entrepreneurs who want to run their own business and join the pizza chain.