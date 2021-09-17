Balmoral Show; Food NI and Tourism NI join forces
Food NI and Tourism NI set to bring the finest local food and drink to the Balmoral Show.
The popular NI Food and Drink Pavilion will host local companies including Milgro, Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Erin Grove, Ballylisk of Armagh, Kennedy Bacon, Natural Umber, Ke Nako Biltong and Irish Black Butter.
Experience Kitchen, hosted by Irish Guild of Fine Foods writer Barbara Collins and chef Paula McIntyre, will be a new addition to the Pavilion.
Chefs Roy Abraham from Smugglers Table, Johnny Clarke from Holestone and Ken Sharp from Salty Dog will feature, as well as Tracey Jeffery from Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen, Geri Martin from The Chocolate Manor and Bronagh Duffin from Bakehouse NI.
Naomi Waite, Director of Marketing at Tourism NI, said: “We are delighted to support the Food & Drink Experience Kitchen. Once visitors experience the quality of products, Imany will be keen to explore more of what they have to offer. Perhaps they will visit on a day trip or a staycation; whatever the case, it will provide a boost for both the tourism and agri-food industries.”