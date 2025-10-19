Pay a visit to a MICHELIN-starred restaurant that won’t break the bank 🍴

Here is a guide to the cheapest MICHELIN-starred restaurants

The cheapest offering is from Elephant in Torquay

Belrush in Bristol offers a six course tasting menu at £48

For those of us wanting to experience MICHELIN-starred food but worry about the price tag, there are a selection of restaurants across the UK and Ireland offering up affordable courses.

Restaurants who have gained prestigious MICHELIN stars offer high-quality food created by talented chefs, which have led to praise from MICHELIN.

If you have ever wanted to eat at a restaurant which has been deemed more than worthy of a visit by MICHELIN but worry about the cost - this is your guide to the most affordable.

The Homend, Ledbury

The Homend in Ledbury is owned by Elizabeth and James Winter, and has been described as “homely charm” by MICHELIN, where it has received one star. It has a fixed price lunch menu, which is three courses for £54 from Thursday to Friday.

Belrush, Bristol

Another restaurant earning one MICHELIN star is Belrush in Bristol, which according to MICHELIN provides “high-level cooking” using local produce. Its six-course lunch tasting menu is priced at £48 from Friday to Saturday.

Elephant, Torquay

According to MICHELIN, Elephant in Torquay is one of its starred restaurants that is “best value for money”. With one MICHELIN star, the restaurant offers a two course lunch option for £35.95 and a three course for £42.50 from Wednesday to Saturday.

Heft, Newton in Cartmel

Located in the Lake District, Heft in Newton in Cartmel has a two-course Sunday menu priced at £45, as well as a four course lunch menu at £49 served from Thursday to Saturday. According to MICHELIN, Chef Kevin Tickle uses his knowledge of the local landscape to inform his cooking.

Home, Penarth

Home in Penarth is a family-run restaurant founded by James Sommerin. According to MICHELIN, Home is as welcoming as its name suggests. It serves up a three course Sunday Lunch priced at £55.

House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne

Kenny Atkinson’s House of Tides in Newcastleis his most affordable cooking - according to MICHELIN. It has a ‘Sunday Feast’ offering which for three courses is priced at £55.