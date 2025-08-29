Coffee shop becomes a viral sensation as ‘dirty sodas’ have crowds flocking to Lisburn

If you are a fan of the hit US show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives then you will be very familiar with the concept of ‘dirty sodas’. But if you have never heard of them then let me introduce you to the latest viral trend.

‘Dirty Sodas’, which blend fizzy drinks with syrups, milk, cold foam, and cream, have become a huge trend in the United States.

Following the success of shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Real Housewives of Saltlake City, the drinks have become a sensation and now Lisburn coffee shop Froth has gone viral after introducing them to their menu.

Tiktok influencers have flocked from all over Northern Ireland to try the dirty sodas on offer at the Lisburn shop and such has been the success, Froth even had to shut its doors early after queues of people left them running out of ingredients.

Manager of Froth Bethany Stevens has been blown away by the success of her new 'dirty sodas', which have become a social media hit. Pic credit: INWD

For 14 years Froth, which is run by mother and daughter team Karen Campbell and Bethany Stevens, has been popular with local residents but now it is gaining new fans as its dirty sodas have spread across social media.

Named ‘Pop Off’ by manager Bethany, varieties include firm favourite ‘Dr Cherry’, made with Dr Pepper, vanilla, cherry and vanilla cold foam, and Something in the Orange, which I can confirm tastes exactly like a melted Joker ice lolly!

"I have seen clips of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and how popular Swig is so I had the idea of dirty sodas in my head,” explained Bethany.

"I saw a place in England started to do them so I started to look up recipes and came up with some of my own.”

Froth, at Skyline Drive in Lisburn, has become a social media sensation after introducing dirty sodas to their menu. Pic credit: INWD

Originally Bethany planned to just offer the drinks at a pop-up shop on a Sunday when the cafe was closed, which is why she settled on the name ‘Pop Off’. However, she soon decided to make them a permanent feature on Froth’s menu but the name ‘Pop Off’ stuck,

As excited as she was about the new concept for Froth, Bethany could not have predicted the overnight success thanks to the impact of social media and influencers who quickly embraced the idea.

Manager Bethany has been blown away by the recent success, which started when Tiktok influencer Niamh Smyth paid a visit.

"I did a competition on Instagram to let people know about it and to build our followers,” Bethany explained. “Then Tiktoker Niamh Smyth paid a visit.

'Something in the Orange' is one of the popular dirty sodas on offer at Froth. Pic credit: INWD

"I saw her coming in filming on her phone and I realised who she was.

"A few days later she posted a Tiktok and after that it was mental. We even had to close early one day, which we never ever do, but it got so busy, there must have been 50 people in the queue and more people coming across the car park.”

While the dirty sodas may have been an overnight success, Bethany was more delighted to see customers returning again and again to try different drinks from the menu.

"It’s nice to see people coming back multiple times, that’s what means the most to me,” she added.