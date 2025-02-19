Shera McAloran specialises in unique South Asian flavours at Karri Kitchen in Portadown to major retailers including Iceland, the most recent

A range of authentic South Asian noodles from Portadown are now on sale in all 37 Iceland stores across Northern Ireland.

The noodles have been developed by Karri Kitchen, the entrepreneurial food business led by Shera McAloran, originally from Indonesia and now resident in the Co Armagh town.

The new products - plain noodles, sweet chilli and soy glazed noodles - are the outcome of ongoing collaboration between Iceland and the Karri Kitchen team, according to Lee Wortley, sales manager of the hugely successful food manufacturing business.

“Iceland is a mainly frozen product business and so we carried out some research with the store’s team and identified a significant opportunity for the three chilled noodle side dishes in their fresh chilled section,” he says.

“Working with major supermarkets and distributors to pinpoint opportunities for our expertise in South Asian foods is a key element in our business growth strategy.

“The noodles are a very convenient way for home cooks to add them to meals. The noodles are ready to eat and can be used to add unique South Eastern flavours to various dishes. We are delighted to have been able to bring the tasty noodles to Iceland stores across Northern Ireland and look forward to continuing our work to provide other authentic taste options to one of the most successful chilled food retailers,” he adds.

The business with Iceland is another important development for the company which is now among the most successful and progressive enterprises here.

The company already supplies a range of award-winning South Asian packaged meals to major supermarkets, including Tesco and Lidl, and convenience grocers such as the Henderson Group and its Eurospar and Spar outlets.

Founded by husband and wife team Shera, a talented chef, and Chris McAloran, an experienced Portadown businessman in 2019, Karri Kitchen, based at Carn Industrial Estate, has won a host of awards for quality,