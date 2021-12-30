Executive says there is “sufficient” supply of lateral flow tests in Northern Ireland

A Covid Test Centre at the Templemore Sports Complex in Londonderry

The News Letter reported today that lateral flow test supplies in Northern Ireland are being outstripped by high demand.

Amid UK-wide reports of “patchy” supplies, Community Pharmacy NI chief executive Gerard Greene said an increase in demand for the tests appeared to be causing similar difficulties in the Province.

In a statement from the Executive Office yesterday it said “there is a sufficient supply of lateral flow tests for Northern Ireland”.

It said: “Community pharmacies and other collection sites are being replenished regularly. You can use the online site finder to find a local collection site. If the site closest to you does not have any tests, you can look for other collection sites in your local area.

“You can also order a LFD test online for home delivery. Due to high demand, tests may be released in batches throughout the day on the online home delivery service. If you are not able to order tests immediately, please check again regularly throughout the day.”

Meanwhile, a leading scientist has warned it is “very worrying” that a shortage of Covid-19 tests could lead to people mixing over the New Year without being able to see whether they are infectious.

Professor Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), said the conditions at a New Year’s Eve gathering were “perfect” for spreading coronavirus.

In a letter to MPs, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the supply of lateral flow tests (LFD) was being tripled in January and February from a pre-Omicron plan of 100 million to 300 million per month.

Prof Openshaw raised concerns about the prospect of people unable to get tested attending gatherings.

“I think it’s very worrying indeed,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “We know that crowding together in poorly ventilated spaces, particularly if you are shouting over loud music and so on, is absolutely perfect in terms of transmitting this very, very highly transmissible virus.”

