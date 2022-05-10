Former ASDA CEO joins new NI-owned food app

Former Asda CEO, Roger Burnley, is new chairman of Plate Up

Northern Ireland owned food app, Plate up has announced the appointment of retail veteran and former Asda CEO, Roger Burnley, as the company’s new chairman.

Roger, who has also made a personal investment in the a curated recipe app takes up the position with immediate effect.

One of the UK’s leading retail experts, Roger began his career with B&Q in 1987 and has held senior positions with Matalan, Sainsbury’s and most recently, Asda, where he became President and CEO in 2018. He was awarded a CBE in the 2022 New Year’s Honours for his efforts in keeping the supply chain moving against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plate Up, co-founded by Bangor man Conor Boyle

Plate Up is a recipe app co-founded by Conor Boyle, a former solicitor from Bangor, and his business partner, Jack Martin. The app is free for users and aims to answer the immortal question - what’s for dinner? In just a few taps or clicks, users can browse recipes curated by award-winning celebrity chefs and have the ingredients for those recipes automatically added to their supermarket basket.

Conor said: “Roger’s experience is unrivalled in the retail industry, and we are honoured that he’s chosen to join Plate Up. We look forward to his guidance and learning from his vast and varied knowledge as our business continues to grow from strength to strength.”

Roger added: “Plate Up is a tour de force and I’m excited to be working with Conor, Jack and their talented and diverse team. Their mission to support families struggling to find the time and energy to complete a thoughtful, recipe-driven grocery shop as they figure out what to cook for dinner every night has never been more pertinent, and I’m confident that together, we can achieve our business goals.”