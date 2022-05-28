From opium dens to fine wine

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

None quite so plush as the one I attended last Tuesday.

You see, back in the day as a student of theology at the Sorbonne, opium dens were where all the cool characters hung out so naturally I wormed my way in to them.

Like President Clinton I didn’t inhale.

Nor did I ever have (fill in the blanks, tipplers) with that woman!

No, last Tuesday I was in a much more upmarket den called Opium in Dublin, courtesy of Lidl who had invited me there to sample their excellent range of summer wine.

There was exquisite food, glorious music, riotous laughter and, I suspect, love of the unrequited variety for my heart still remains sworn to my beloved wife, the redoubtable Madame G., despite the best efforts of my lovely hostesses to seduce me.

Try not to blame them, tipplers, they are mere flesh and blood like you and I.

I’d probably have done the same thing in their position.

Anyway, enough about my adventures.

You want to know about the wine.

Pick of the pops for me and just about gaining the nod as today’s Wine of the Week by no more than the shortest of short heads to be sure to be sure to be sure is the sumptuous, smooth and superbly balanced 2018 Saint Bonnet Medoc AOC (14.99, Lidl).

Exceptionally ripe blackcurrant and cherry flavours complement a lively, brambly character in this rustic Bordeaux red which went wonderfully well with my Deluxe Dry Aged Angus Rib Steak Burger (2pk, £2.49).

My favourite white was the medium-bodied, delicately flavoured and thoroughly refreshing 2019 Bastide Sobirana Vue Sur Mer (Lidl, price yet to be confirmed).

This versatile Loire valley white is full of mineral flavours alongside sharper citrussy notes of lemon and lime with just a trace of melon.

A perfect match to both the delicious grilled prawns and the melodic strains of I Feel Fine as played by the fabulous beachy boy band laid on by my hosts for my entertainment.

Other shops are available including M&S whose marvellous “Found” range specialises in lesser-known grape varieties which deliver exciting, complex tastes grown by winemakers who employ sustainable practices.

My Madame and I have recently been enjoying the pale, light-bodied and exceptionally elegant 2021 M&S Found Furmint (£8).

An intriguing palate with notes of walnut and almond, mint and honey alongside green apple and citrus flavours leads to a brisk, tingly finish with very mild acidity.

An obvious match to seafood and salads, it’s also versatile enough to be enjoyed with creamy, lemony or nutty desserts.

I’d love to stay here chewing the fat with you tipplers and guiding you towards even more delicious food and drink but I have to go out now to yet another extravaganza with loads of free food, drink, music, laughter and probably more unrequited love.

But, as you know, it’s a tough job but someone has to do it...and that someone is little old ME!

Otherwise, how could you possibly decide what to drink and eat next weekend?

Some decisions are much too important to take on your own without my assistance....and I take it very seriously.