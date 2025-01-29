Acclaimed chef Clare Smyth, originally from Bushmills, led the UK team at last week’s international culinary competition in Lyon

Globally acclaimed Co Antrim-born chef Clare Smyth recently played a central role in the world’s most prestigious culinary competition in France.

The only female chef to win three Michelin stars, Clare led the four-strong UK team at the Bocuse d’Or in Lyon. Clare, originally from Bushmills, owns acclaimed restaurants Core in London and Encore in Sydney, Australia. She owns Whisky and Seaweed, a ritzy wine bar in London.

Clare took part in her role as president of Bocuse d’Or UK, the body which chose the team for the Lyon event named after Paul Bocuse, the famed French chef known for his innovative cuisine. Held in his honour, the competition attracted 24 chefs from across the globe. The UK was represented by Tom Phillips, head chef at London’s Restaurant Story. The UK came fifth in the competition which was won by France.

Held every two years, chefs compete in a rigorous five-hour 35-minute contest to cook elaborate dishes, showcasing their technical skills and creativity in the use of locally sourced ingredients.

Clare Smyth, second left, with other members of the UK team at Bocuse d’Or in Lyon Tom Phillips, Ian Musgrave and Harry van Lierop

More than just a culinary competition, the Bocuse d’Or is described as “a laboratory of excellence, an incubator of talents where commitment, passion, technique, and creativity reveal the greatest chefs of tomorrow. It is a unique springboard for those who wish to achieve international recognition”.

Passionate about inspiring young chefs and attracting new talent to the kitchen, Clare became a global ambassador for Bocuse d’Or Team UK in 2021. As president Clare has one goal - to get Team UK on the podium.

She said: “The opportunity is there for Britain to be regarded as one of the best in global gastronomy. Receiving such recognition not only reinforces our influence in the international culinary world, but can also have a huge impact on our hospitality industry by encouraging growth and inspiring the next generation of chefs.”