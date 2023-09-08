Gucci fashions orders Lynsey’s luxury biscuits from Bangor to promote its business
“I couldn’t believe it at first,” she says. “While my home baked products like biscuits,
brownies and cakes have been attracting interest from corporate bodies and
individual consumers outside Northern Ireland, especially in Great Britain and the
Republic of Ireland, I never imagined that such a global luxury brand as Gucci would
come calling.
“But its immensely encouraging for a small business like mine in Co Down,” adds
Lynsey, a former nurse who turned a passion for home - baking into a successful
artisan business that’s growing increasingly successful in Northern Ireland and
further afield.”
Lynsey confirmed the approach, checked some more details and then started work
on what was an intricate commission.
“The inquiry came by means of my website,” she continues. “The Gucci team asked
if I could make a special biscuit, a square biscuit, for them for promotional purposes.
It was a lovely surprise that’s an important development for my small bakery
business. While I receive orders for my baked goods and commissions for bespoke
products frequently through the website, the Gucci approach is easily the most
exciting and significant so far. I hope it will be the start of a business relationship with
the fashion house. It’s tremendously exciting to know that such a global brand is
now aware of my expertise,” she adds.
The biscuits are for the opening of Gucci’s new flagship store in London’s Mayfair,
among the most stylish and expensive shopping thoroughfares in Europe. The
design for the biscuits was created for them by Hannah Williams of Scribble Inc, a
leading visualiser and illustrator in Britain.
Gucci is an Italian fashion house, headquartered in Florence and has shops around the world, including London. There’s also a shop in Belfast.