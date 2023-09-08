Lynsey Bleakley of Bumble and Goose Bake-house in Bangor creates luxury brownies, biscuits and cakes which have won international business from clients of the calibre of Gucci in London’s Mayfair.

“I couldn’t believe it at first,” she says. “While my home baked products like biscuits,

brownies and cakes have been attracting interest from corporate bodies and

individual consumers outside Northern Ireland, especially in Great Britain and the

Lynsey Bleakley’s Bumble and Goose biscuits for Gucci in London

Republic of Ireland, I never imagined that such a global luxury brand as Gucci would

come calling.

“But its immensely encouraging for a small business like mine in Co Down,” adds

Lynsey, a former nurse who turned a passion for home - baking into a successful

artisan business that’s growing increasingly successful in Northern Ireland and

further afield.”

Lynsey confirmed the approach, checked some more details and then started work

on what was an intricate commission.

“The inquiry came by means of my website,” she continues. “The Gucci team asked

if I could make a special biscuit, a square biscuit, for them for promotional purposes.

It was a lovely surprise that’s an important development for my small bakery

business. While I receive orders for my baked goods and commissions for bespoke

products frequently through the website, the Gucci approach is easily the most

exciting and significant so far. I hope it will be the start of a business relationship with

the fashion house. It’s tremendously exciting to know that such a global brand is

now aware of my expertise,” she adds.

The biscuits are for the opening of Gucci’s new flagship store in London’s Mayfair,

among the most stylish and expensive shopping thoroughfares in Europe. The

design for the biscuits was created for them by Hannah Williams of Scribble Inc, a

leading visualiser and illustrator in Britain.