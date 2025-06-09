This will be perfect for summer bbq’s 🍕

Lidl’s popular pizza oven has made a return to stores

The Grillmeister Gas Pizza Oven is priced at £79.99

Many have claimed it is a dupe of a Ninja pizza oven

Popular discount supermarket Lidl has announced the comeback of its fan-favourite pizza oven.

Lidl’s The Grillmeister Gas Pizza Oven is making a return to stores from Thursday June 12, just in time for summer barbecues taking place.

The pizza oven was hugely popular with customers when it was previously launched, mostly due to it being an affordable dupe to a pizza oven by popular appliance brand Ninja.

Ninja’s pizza oven is named The Ninja Artisan Electric Outdoor Pizza Oven & Air Fryer and usually sells for £299.99.

Priced at £79.99, The Grillmeister Gas Pizza Oven from Lidl gives customers a saving of £170 compared to buying its Ninja counterpart.

The pizza oven includes a removal pizza stone, a door with a latch and a viewing window, a gas bottle connection hose and pressure reducing valve, which are oven features which contribute to the making of a perfect pizza.

Other features of Lidl’s pizza oven that customers have praised include space-saving foldable feet, as well as the fact that it can reach the heat of 400c in only 15 minutes.

The Grillmeister Barbecue Pizza Oven can be used on charcoal or gas barbecues, and while it doesn’t have an Air Fryer function, many are still comparing it to The Ninja Artisan Electric Outdoor Oven.