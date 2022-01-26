Nando’s a step closer to opening in Coleraine

He said: “We are coming to Coleraine in 2022. The launch is still a few months off yet so we don’t have all of the specific information to hand yet.”

As the company are set to apply for a provisional grant of a licence authorising the sale of intoxicating liquor next month, the opening at the Riverside Retail Park on the outskirts of the town is another step closer.

In June 2020 the chain submitted planning applications to Causeway Coast & Glens Council for unit 22, the former Frankie & Benny’s unit at the retail park.

Welcoming the recent news, MLA Maurice Bradley said: “I would wish them success in their liquor licence application which will add another service to the Riverside offer and one that will complement the shopping service at that location.”

Nando’s is a South African multinational fast-food chain that specialises in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken.