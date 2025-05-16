Paul Mercer, SERC Principal Lecturer – leading the poverty initiative

​Culinary students at education colleges here are helping to counter poverty by showing how to cook nutritious meals at the right cost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students taking part in the visionary Food Poverty Project at the South Eastern Regional College (SERC) are involved in a series of practical projects which answer a real need in the local community, especially from foodbank clients. These include hosting a Community Christmas Dinner each year for foodbank clients and offering frozen meals to take away.

SERC’s impressive community project has also been endorsed in the shape of a grant of £5,000 from leading charity Austin and Hope Pilkington Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding for the project will support a series of 10 live cookery lessons by SERC culinary arts students, who will demonstrate to SERC staff, students, and the local community how to cook nutritious meals using common groceries found in emergency food parcels, as well as fresh, affordable ingredients when available.

Brian Magill SERC Culinary lecturer – supporting Bangor Foodbank and Freezer Friends

SERC has centres in Bangor, Newcastle, Newtownards and Holywood.

Principal lecturer Paul Mercer said: “Foodbanks are, sad to say, an essential resource for many families and individuals. However, the groceries on offer aren't always the healthiest options.

“We want to demonstrate to people that cooking healthy meals doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. These workshops will hopefully empower foodbank users to create delicious and wholesome meals that support their overall well-being, stretch their budgets further and help reduce food waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our students will be involved in the preparation and delivery of these demos, supporting their learning through work on a real-life project. A key element of the project will be to highlight the importance of planning and preparation to help with budgeting and ensure access to nutritious meals throughout the week.”