Nicky Jackson of Jackson Roze in Tandragee, a producer of non- alcoholic ginger wine

Jackson Roze, a family enterprise, is listed among four for New Product of the Year

at the Speciality and Fine Food Fair at the Olympia Exhibition Centre in London for

its unique traditional non-alcoholic ginger wine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from Monday to Tuesday evening, Speciality Food, among the biggest

European showcases of artisan food and drink, attracts exhibitors and visitors from

the UK and other parts of Europe and is part of the annual Great Taste Awards, the

final stages of which will also be held in London on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six Northern Ireland food producers are in the running for the Supreme Champion

and Northern Ireland’s Regional Fork for top local food at the awards. They are:

Baronscourt Estate Venison from Newtownstewart; Ballyboley Dexters, Greyabbey;

Hannan Meats, Moira; Maud’s Ice Cream, Carrickfergus; Morelli’s Ice Cream,

Coleraine; and William Grant Bacon, Londonderry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The influential UK New Product of the Year Award features Jackson Roze’s non-

alcoholic ginger wine and is separate from Great Taste. It celebrates a product at

Speciality and Fine Food Fair 2023 that has demonstrated creativity and innovation

at the heart of its concept. Jackson Roze was listed following its success in striking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a gold star in this year’s UK Great Taste. It is up against three products – cheese

and beverages- from Britain

The judges were looking for pioneering credentials, high quality construction, a clear

marketing strategy and a product that comes from a brand that is constantly

innovating and experimenting to inspire its customers.

One of the few local companies to exhibit at the two-day showcase, Jackson Roze

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

has, in addition, been named as a finalist in the Blas na hEireann, Irish National

Awards and the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards, the finals of which take place

on Wednesday.

The highly acclaimed company is a family run, artisan drinks producer of a traditional

drink that has been passed down through their family generations for 100 years from

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

great grandparents. The ginger wine is a luxury drink that is gluten free and is said to

offer health benefits.

It’s claimed that ginger wine can reduce blood pressure; help arthritis; relieve pain;

suppress nausea; aid digestion; and counter cold and flu. The wine is non-alcoholic

in that it is not fermented and doesn’t contain yeast. It is also free from colourings,

preservatives and gluten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artisan business was formed by husband and wife team Andrew and Nicky

Jackson earlier in the year. Daughters Rebekkah (13), Zara (12), Olivia (10) and

Eliana (6) also help in the business at weekends and during the school holidays.

They give the family venture the Roze part of its distinctive corporate identity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We set up the company to produce a homemade, traditional, non-alcoholic ginger

wine that’s based on a recipe from my great grandparents,” Nicky, who has also

been shortlisted in Britain for Entrepreneur of the Year, explains. “We had been

making the ginger wine, especially at Christmas, over many years and were

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

encouraged by family and friends to think about turning it into a small business.

Nicky has a background in financial management and now looks after the day-to-day

running of the family business. Andrew adds marketing knowledge and expertise to

the artisan enterprise, which is now a Food NI member.

Nicky is quick to point out that the ginger wine is not being sold as a cure or to help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

with any symptoms. Anyone on medications is advised by the couple to consult their

doctor before taking ginger preparations.

“Our ginger wine is a family recipe that is more than 100 years old. It was used by

older generations as a pick-me-up for when someone wasn’t well. The sugar

content helped to build them up while the ginger helped to alleviate symptoms,” she

adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ginger wine, she says, is “so versatile that it can cater for all tastes and ideas for

consumption. “There is no need to dilute it as it comes ready to serve. Hot water, for