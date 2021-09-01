NI’S first vegan festival coming to Belfast

CastleCourt Centre Manager Leona Barr (left) is pictured with organisers of the NI Vegan Festival, Thomas Ferris and Sheena Bleakney. CastleCourt's CityScape Belfast venue will host its first NI Vegan Festival on Saturday, September 18

A joint venture alongside Urban Events NI and Truffleupagus Vegan Yums, the NI Vegan Festival will bring together a feast of plant-based foodies, restauranteurs and businesses.

The event, which will be held in CastleCourt’s CityScape Belfast, the outdoor garden on the building’s rooftop, will deliver wellbeing workshops, cookery demonstrations, entertainment and a chance to taste some delicious samples from vegan foodie producers alongside a vegan food court to whet appetites and satisfy curiosities.

With four times as many families choosing to opt for a vegan lifestyle than there were four years ago, CastleCourt centre manager Leona Barr said this is a perfect time to welcome the festival to their rooftop, especially during Culture Night Belfast which will transform the centre’s surrounding areas into a tranquil garden to reconnect visitors with nature.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What we consume is a huge part of the chain that has an effect on climate change, and as a responsible business, we are committed to doing all we can to relieve pressures on the climate emergency we are experiencing.”

Thomas Ferris from Urban Events NI added: “The past 18 months have allowed people to reflect on their lifestyles and take the first steps to making changes on their impact to the planet and we’re here to show them just how easy that can be, and doesn’t have to cost the earth – literally!”