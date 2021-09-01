NI’S first vegan festival coming to Belfast
CastleCourt is set to host NI’s first vegan festival this month with a day-long event dedicated to plant-based food and sustainable living.
A joint venture alongside Urban Events NI and Truffleupagus Vegan Yums, the NI Vegan Festival will bring together a feast of plant-based foodies, restauranteurs and businesses.
The event, which will be held in CastleCourt’s CityScape Belfast, the outdoor garden on the building’s rooftop, will deliver wellbeing workshops, cookery demonstrations, entertainment and a chance to taste some delicious samples from vegan foodie producers alongside a vegan food court to whet appetites and satisfy curiosities.
With four times as many families choosing to opt for a vegan lifestyle than there were four years ago, CastleCourt centre manager Leona Barr said this is a perfect time to welcome the festival to their rooftop, especially during Culture Night Belfast which will transform the centre’s surrounding areas into a tranquil garden to reconnect visitors with nature.
“What we consume is a huge part of the chain that has an effect on climate change, and as a responsible business, we are committed to doing all we can to relieve pressures on the climate emergency we are experiencing.”
Thomas Ferris from Urban Events NI added: “The past 18 months have allowed people to reflect on their lifestyles and take the first steps to making changes on their impact to the planet and we’re here to show them just how easy that can be, and doesn’t have to cost the earth – literally!”
The NI Vegan Festival takes place on September 18, 10am – 5pm at CityScape Belfast, CastleCourt. Tickets are £3.50 per person, and can be purchased online via NIVeganFestival.com.