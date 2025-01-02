Rademon Estate Distillery of Crossgar eye global success with unique Irish whiskeys
Rademon is also the first distillery in Northern Ireland to produce a unique peated Irish whiskey in over two generations. Peated whiskeys are processing using peat smoke for a distinctive flavour.
The distillery, owned and managed by husband and wife team David and Fiona Boyd Armstrong, has established an impressive reputation premium whiskeys especially pot still and peated spirits.
A unique blend of a single malt and single pot still whiskey, Distiller’s Duo, recently won gold at the influential Irish Whiskey Awards 2024 in Dublin.
The company also distils its own Shortcross branded single malts and a range of whiskeys under the Irish Bonding Company (IBC) brand for international markets.
David, the co-founder and head distiller, says: “To see our Shortcross Distiller’s Duo Irish Whiskey win overall winner in a Blended Irish Whiskey category in the Irish Whiskey Awards is a fantastic reflection of the quality of the whiskey that we distil at here.
“The quality and quantity of entries in this category means that the bar is set very high, and to be awarded overall winner is a very special moment for us.
“This is the second major award this year for the Shortcross Distiller’s Duo Irish Whiskey after picking up a gold at this year’s Global Irish Whiskey Masters,” he adds.
Rademon also gained a further gold medal with its new Shortcross five-year old Peated Single Malt Irish Whiskey, which won in the peated whiskey category at the Irish Whiskey Awards.
Fiona adds: “Peated Irish whiskey is at the core of what we do here at Rademon, and to see this new expression win gold at the Irish Whiskey Awards with an Irish whiskey that has been distilled by our own hands is true testament to effort, skill and patience of our team.”
