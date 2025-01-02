Fiona and David Boyd Armstrong of Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar are aiming for even greater success for Shortcross whiskeys, gins and poitins in global markets

Rademon Estate Distillery of Crossgar, Co Down, the distillers of the multi-award-winning Shortcross Irish whiskeys and gins, is poised for further success in international markets in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rademon is also the first distillery in Northern Ireland to produce a unique peated Irish whiskey in over two generations. Peated whiskeys are processing using peat smoke for a distinctive flavour.

The distillery, owned and managed by husband and wife team David and Fiona Boyd Armstrong, has established an impressive reputation premium whiskeys especially pot still and peated spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A unique blend of a single malt and single pot still whiskey, Distiller’s Duo, recently won gold at the influential Irish Whiskey Awards 2024 in Dublin.

The unique Shortcross peated Irish whiskey

The company also distils its own Shortcross branded single malts and a range of whiskeys under the Irish Bonding Company (IBC) brand for international markets.

David, the co-founder and head distiller, says: “To see our Shortcross Distiller’s Duo Irish Whiskey win overall winner in a Blended Irish Whiskey category in the Irish Whiskey Awards is a fantastic reflection of the quality of the whiskey that we distil at here.

“The quality and quantity of entries in this category means that the bar is set very high, and to be awarded overall winner is a very special moment for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the second major award this year for the Shortcross Distiller’s Duo Irish Whiskey after picking up a gold at this year’s Global Irish Whiskey Masters,” he adds.

Rademon also gained a further gold medal with its new Shortcross five-year old Peated Single Malt Irish Whiskey, which won in the peated whiskey category at the Irish Whiskey Awards.