Royal Ulster Agricultural Society sets out what visitors can expect at the Balmoral Show 2021 – September 22 to 25

The organisers of the Balmoral Show have pledged that the “crème de la crème” of Ulster livestock will be at the heart of this year’s extravaganza.

The 2020 show had to be cancelled due to Covid, but now the organisers – the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) – have given a flavour of what lies in store from September 22 to 25 at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.

Whilst there will be plenty of rosettes handed out to cattle, they added that there will be no sheep or rabbit classes (although some sheep and rabbits will be on display, and there will be sheep shearing).

In a statement, the RUAS said: “With livestock remaining at the heart of the Show, exhibitors have displayed their commitment by returning to Balmoral Park to participate in Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event.

“Across the four days, exhibitors will have the opportunity to showcase their prime livestock in the biggest shop window of the year.

“This year the Show continues to have an unrivalled range of classes ranging from horses to ponies, goats to pigs, poultry, pigeon & eggs as well as an array of beef and dairy cattle classes, all competing for prestigious Championship titles.”

Rhonda Geary, the operations director of the show, said: “We are encouraged to see so many livestock exhibitors join us for the 2021 Balmoral Show.

“There is always strong competition among the various exhibitors as they take to the centre stage with the crème de la crème of livestock and equine at the show.

“Following then postponement then cancellation of the 2020 Show, we are delighted to be able to host this event at Balmoral Park and would like to thank all who have entered.

“Due to the Show running in September, there will unfortunately be no sheep or rabbit classes however we will have a sheep display and rabbit display on site to showcase the various breeds.”

Show Jumping will also remain a strong draw for visitors to the 152nd Balmoral Show.

There will be no International Show Jumping or Schools Team Show Jumping.

However organisers are delighted to coordinate an enhanced National Show Jumping Schedule including a new Young Rider Championship, Six Year Old Championship and Seven Year Old Championship.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated National Grand Prix has caught the attention of the top-ranking Irish Riders with the class reaching its maximum capacity.

Tickets are available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk

