Belfast is the ninth cheapest city in the UK for a night on the tiles according to new research

New research has revealed that Belfast is the ninth least expensive city in the UK to enjoy a night out.

The research by vaping experts IndeJuice (indejuice.com/uk) analysed data on the most populated areas in the UK on Expatistan to find where people can enjoy a night out at the lowest cost.

The analysis was based on the total cost for a pint of beer, a cocktail, a fast-food meal and a taxi fare.

The average cost of a night on the tiles in Belfast, entails £4.42 for a beer in a bar, a cocktail which is a reasonably pricey £8, the average cost of a fast-food combo meal, which is £5.92, plus a taxi fare (of 12 miles) which is calculated at £12.

The total average cost for a night out in Belfast is therefore totalled at £30.34 - although this would amount to a very frugal night out indeed.

The analysis reveals that Dundee is the cheapest city in the UK to enjoy a night out, costing just £25.35 on average.

In terms of drinks, Dundee offers low prices such as an average of £3.08 for a pint and £7 for a cocktail.

After finishing their drinks, party-goers in Dundee only need to spend an average of £5.27 for a fast-food meal and then an average £10 taxi fare to get them home for the night.

The city of Cardiff came in second cheapest with the average cost of a night out for a resident being £27.33.

The Welsh capital offers low cost for a pint of beer at just £3.43, the fourth most affordable in the UK.

Cardiff also has the fourth most affordable taxi fare in the UK with an average trip of five miles totalling £11.

Leeds topped the list for the cheapest fast-food meal at £4.82, whilst the city of Leicester provided the most affordable pint in the UK at only £3.03.

The research found that Swansea was the third most affordable city for a night out at £27.35, and the Welsh beach city is also the cheapest in the UK to drink cocktails, with an average price of just £5.66 per drink.

The Welsh city can also offer the third cheapest pint in the UK with the average cost coming to £3.21.

In comparison, London, Oxford and Brighton are, unsurprisingly, the most expensive cities in the UK for a night of revelry, with London naturally being the most pricey with an average cost of £49.66, which is almost double that of a night out in Dundee.

London had the highest cost for every aspect of a night out, apart from the cost of a fast-food meal.

Oxford has the second highest taxi fare for an average five-mile journey, costing £24, only two pounds less than London, which could be attributed to the city’s status as a cycling city.

The total cost for a cocktail and a pint in Oxford was found to be an average of £12.49.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from IndeJuice said: “As a result of the pandemic, the night-life industry has been hit hard with past restrictions, however as we return back to nightclubs and bars more regularly, this study offers a fascinating insight into the locations that offer the best deals.”

So if you can afford £30.34, you can manage a budget night out in Belfast involving very moderate alcohol consumption and fast food rather than a fancy meal at one of our many up-market eateries.

