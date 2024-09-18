Top chef Gary Quinn of Taquitos in Belfast set to add spicy Mexican flavours to local sauces
Gary, the founder of Taquitos in Belfast, which has just celebrated six years in business, has used his vast experience of homemade Mexican dishes, especially tacos and burritos, and his knowledge of traditional ingredients from South America to come up with fresh recipes for Adobo Paste, Adobo Mayo and a fiery Habanero Salsa. He’s now making these for retail at his operation in Belfast.
“Moving into our own Mexican-style products is an immensely important diversification for us after six years in business,” says Gary, who has worked on Mexican dishes under some of the best chefs in the US.
“It’s a development that I’ve been planning for some time and has been influenced by requests from our customers here keen to buy the sauces that I have been using across many
dishes at Taquitos.
“It made good business sense to offer our existing and future customers the opportunity to enjoy our unique sauces at home,” he adds.
The initial three sauces are unique and created by Gary for his hugely successful street food outlet that overlooks the River Lagan and has long been popular with workers from offices and other businesses nearby, as well as visitors to the city.
The original products add a new and exciting dimension to Northern Ireland’s vibrant food and drink industry that’s currently contributing around £6 billion to the local economy.
Gary has been working in the food industry for over a decade, starting his career as a chef in various restaurants and learning from three star Michelin trained chefs. This experience included stints at the Three Restaurant in Miami for seven months under the watchful eye of widely respected chefs such as Norman Van Aken and chef de cuisine Miguel Massens.
Gary also recently launched an on-line shop for his takeaway meals and upcoming range of original Mexican sauces.
