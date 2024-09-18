Mexican chef Gary Quinn is set to launch a range of original sauces from his street food business overlooking the Lagan in Belfast

​​Talented chef Gary Quinn, a specialist in authentic Mexican street food, is set to launch a range of sauces based on his experience of the country’s delicacies.

Gary, the founder of Taquitos in Belfast, which has just celebrated six years in business, has used his vast experience of homemade Mexican dishes, especially tacos and burritos, and his knowledge of traditional ingredients from South America to come up with fresh recipes for Adobo Paste, Adobo Mayo and a fiery Habanero Salsa. He’s now making these for retail at his operation in Belfast.

“Moving into our own Mexican-style products is an immensely important diversification for us after six years in business,” says Gary, who has worked on Mexican dishes under some of the best chefs in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a development that I’ve been planning for some time and has been influenced by requests from our customers here keen to buy the sauces that I have been using across many

Authentic Mexican burritos and tacos overlooking the Lagan from Taquitos

dishes at Taquitos.

“It made good business sense to offer our existing and future customers the opportunity to enjoy our unique sauces at home,” he adds.

The initial three sauces are unique and created by Gary for his hugely successful street food outlet that overlooks the River Lagan and has long been popular with workers from offices and other businesses nearby, as well as visitors to the city.

The original products add a new and exciting dimension to Northern Ireland’s vibrant food and drink industry that’s currently contributing around £6 billion to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary has been working in the food industry for over a decade, starting his career as a chef in various restaurants and learning from three star Michelin trained chefs. This experience included stints at the Three Restaurant in Miami for seven months under the watchful eye of widely respected chefs such as Norman Van Aken and chef de cuisine Miguel Massens.