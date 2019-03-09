Fully restored seven bedroom home

This fabulous semi-detached period home is one of Ballymoney’s most recognised properties.

Dating back to 1907, Dunvaron was retained within the same family ownership until 2017 when the current owners undertook a sympathetic full refurbishment.

At the heart of the home, an open plan Kitchen and family area

Retaining all of the original features, the current owners have completed a stunning finish as well as full rewiring, replumbing, foam underfloor insulation, dampproofing, installation of an industrial fire alarm system, wiring for CAT6 and Sky Q throughout.

Full external landscaping including resewing of front, side and rear gardens; a tarmac driveway, parking bay and turning area is included.

At the heart of this home, an open plan kitchen and family area complete with solid ‘Wrights’ units including marble worktops, integrated appliances, Quooker boiling water tap, and sound system together with a walk-in temperature-controlled 1.57m x 2.08m pantry, and additional 2.11m x 4.57m working kitchen, sets the standard for the rest of the property.

The property features two and a half receptions including a 4.22m x 5.38m lounge featuring bay and sash window, original wooden surround fireplace, tiled inset and hearth, wall panelling and original wooden flooring.

It also boasts seven bedrooms - three on the first floor, four on the second floor of the property and all have working fireplaces.

Other features of the property include four garages complete with inspection pits, a generous rear garden laid in lawn with mature fruit trees, gas central heating, the retention of stained-glass windows and working maid call bells illustrating the level of attention to detail afforded by the current owners.

The selling agents expect substantial interest in Dunvaron which is approached by a recently laid tarmac driveway with additional parking bay, front and side gardens bordered by mature hedging, enclosed by low level red brick wall and double gates.