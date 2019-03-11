Galgorm Cup graces the Mayor’s Parlour

An impressive large silver cup with a rich history linked closely to the people of Ballymena is now on display in the Braid.

The Galgorm Cup will be on show in the Mayor’s Parlour alongside an illuminated address album so that both can be admired by the guests of the First Citizen.

The cup and address book form part of a set of three items presented to the Right Honourable John Young at a ceremony in Ballymena Town Hall on June 29, 1910. The other item, a large oil portrait, is in the council’s museum collection.

The Young family owned Galgorm Castle and were the largest employer in Ballymena running the Braid Water Spinning Mill.

Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “We are very grateful to have such an amazing piece of history on loan here in Ballymena. The Galgorm Cup represents the significance the Young family had over the years to the town of Ballymena.”

The solid silver cup stands two feet nine inches high, and is of high class Celtic design, all hallmarked sterling silver.

It was gifted to Right Hon. John Young by the people of as an expression of their appreciation of his valuable services to the community.