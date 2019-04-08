Game of Thrones studios: where in NI are they - and when are they open to the public

Here's everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones studio tour, including where they are and when they open.

When will the studios open?

The HBO-run studios are set to open in Spring 2020, a year after the final season's release.

So far there is no official opening date for the venue.

Where are the studios?

The studios, which have served as a backdrop for goings-on in Westeros since series 1 launched in 2013, are situated in Banbridge in County Down.

The Linen Mill studios are situated to the east of the town above the banks of the River Bann.

What attractions can fans expect to see?

Visitors will receive access to an expansive and interactive 110,000-square-foot studio which will feature original set-pieces, costumes, weapons and props featured in all eight seasons of the HBO TV series.

Fans of the show will be able to relive iconic scenes, all while following in the footsteps of iconic characters from Jon Snow to Tyrion Lannister.

Which parts of Westeros will fans be able to visit?

Fans of the show will be able to visit every corner of George R. R. Martin's fantasy universe.

A press release for the soon-to-open studios revealed that the 'world class' studios would "evoke the show's magnificence from King's Landing, Winterfell, Dragonstone, The Wall and the lands beyond, to kingdoms across the Narrow Sea like Mereen and Braavos."

Artists impressions of how the studios might look feature shots of the Dragonstone throne room, Cersei's courtyard, the Dragonstone map room and Winterfell.

What could the studios do for Northern Ireland?

Chief executive of Tourism Northern Ireland, John McGrillen, speculated the positive impact that the studios' arrival could have on the local area.

"We very much welcome this exciting announcement," he said.

"Game of Thrones has transformed Northern Ireland into a leading international screen tourism destination, bringing many more visitors and fans of the show to Northern Ireland to explore the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains showcased in the series."

He added: "I commend both Linen Mill Studios in recognising the increasing opportunity in screen tourism here and HBO's commitment to Northern Ireland as the 'Home of Thrones'. I have no doubt this investment will deliver a world-class visitor experience."

How much will they cost to visit?

At the time of writing an entry fee to the Game of Thrones studios has not been confirmed.