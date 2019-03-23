Gardening gifts for mothers

Here are some timely gift ideas in the run up to Mother’s Day to show plant-loving mums some love...

Prop It ‘n’ Crop It - Sweet pea

(£4.95, Twool.co.uk) Give her a gift set of an heirloom sweet pea mix, with posh purple colour coordinated ‘twool’ to tie in as the plants get taller. These sustainable, award-winning ‘twool’ products are made in Devon from the ‘lustre’ long wool of the rare breed Whiteface Dartmoor sheep, and the yarn has become the eco-friendly British alternative to jute.

Craft Your Own Herbal Hand Salve

(£25, Bathing-beauty.co.uk) Instead of buying a ready-made lotion to ease those tired hands after a day’s gardening, why not craft one to your own recipe? These imaginative keepsake tins contains all the plant-based ingredients mums need to make five hand salves. Blank labels and pre-printed ingredients labels included.

Sophie Conran Compost Scoop

(£18.99, Burgonandball.com) If you’ve got a tidy mum, who doesn’t want to get compost everywhere when potting up her plants, this stylish compost scoop is ideal for small hands and carries more compost per scoop than a regular trowel. It has a waxed FSC beechwood handle and brass ferrule and stainless steel head, and comes in a pretty gift box to boot.

Daisy Garden Clogs

(£25, Backdoorshoes.co.uk) Brighten up your mum’s gardening footwear with the latest Dorset Daisy design from Backdoorshoes - gardening clogs which are as ideal for taking out the rubbish as they are for doing gardening jobs. They’re also among the most comfortable slip-on outdoor footwear on the market.

Mercury Glass Jar Lantern

(£11.99, Crocus.co.uk) Bring an inner or outer glow to Mother’s Day with this jar lantern, which looks impressive either hung or free-standing. Made of hand-blown glass, with a brass wire handle, it adds a shabby-chic feel wherever it’s placed.

Gardena Comfort Long-Handled Grass Shears

(RRP £49.99, available from Homebase, Amazon and independent garden centres) Mum will make light work of trimming the lawn with these easy-to-use and comfortable mechanical grass shears, which are non-stick coated and feature a self-sharpening blade, plus 180-degree rotation.

Rosa ‘Mum in a Million’

(currently reduced from £19.99 to £14.99, Rhsplants.co.uk) Makes a wonderful gift for a special mum, and is compact enough for a pot.