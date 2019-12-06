Get your glitter on for Abbamania at Roe Valley Centre

‘Does your Mother Know’ that you are a ‘Super Trooper’ ready for boogie like a ‘Dancing Queen’?

If so, then you MUST be heading to the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady on December 27 for the Abba tribute group - Abbamania!

Europe’s leading ABBA tribute, Abbamania, continue to entertain audiences with their outstanding vocals and musical performance live on stage. Abbamania’s widely acclaimed tribute to ABBA is a sensational two-hour show featuring record breaking and timeless hits from Waterloo to Dancing Queen which will have you dancing in the aisles. So, dust off your platforms, put on your flares and come along and enjoy an unforgettable night.

Book now at www.roevalleyarts.com/events/abbamania