This is a rare and unique opportunity to purchase the historic Inver Lodge. Beautifully maintained throughout, this four bedroom detached family residence is located on an impressive site on the outskirts of Larne town. This glorious grade two listed property dates back to the early 1800s and is set on extensive and commanding private gated grounds amongst terraced ornamental gardens with magnificent views over Larne Lough and the Mull of Galloway.

The current owners have preserved the old-world charm of this majestic and elegant residence. Steeped in history this enchanting property is brimming with period charm as soon as you step through the door, with many original features, including high cornice ceilings, marble fireplaces, original doors and windows with original working shutters. Downstairs the property comprises a spacious and impressive entrance hall with original hardwood glazed twin front doors with side screen and original windows, wood panelled walls, sweeping staircase, two grand reception rooms - an opulent drawing room with a formal dining area, bay window, corniced ceiling, moulded skirting and solid French oak flooring, and a grand lounge with original period features - both overlooking the magnificent gardens. There is also a bespoke French white handmade fitted kitchen with an extensive range of high and low level units and black granite worktops and a downstairs cloakroom and WC. Upstairs the property has four elegant double bedrooms, the master bedroom with ensuite and a charming family bathroom. The property has previously been extended to accommodate a day nursery home business offering a perfect opportunity for its new owners to run a similar business with the addition of its separate entrance and ample parking provisions. Alternatively the new owners could easily convert the basement back to living accommodation. Extensive ornamental terrace gardens are to the front and side of the residence.