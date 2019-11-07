Heritage project honoured

An innovative project that celebrates local heritage through poetry has won an award from Ulster Architectural Heritage for “Best Contribution to a Heritage Project by Young People”.

Heartland is a project involving eight Mid Ulster primary schools in which pupils were given the opportunity to visit heritage sites such as Bellaghy Bawn, Knockmany Passage Tomb, Lissan House, and Tirkane Sweathouse which are geographically close to their schools, discover the history associated with these special places and then write about their experiences.

The schools taking part were Augher Central PS; Bellaghy PS; Carntall PS, Clogher; Churchtown PS, Cookstown; Lissan PS, Cookstown; St Brigid’s PS/Bunscoil Naomh Bríd, Tirkane; St John Bosco PS, Ballynease; St Macartan’s PS, Clogher. The children also took part in a writing project with Myra Zepf, Children’s Writing Fellow for NI,