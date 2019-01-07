Holywood home has character, history, style and charm

These beautiful converted stables dating from 1858 located in a sheltered, walled cobbled courtyard have been gloriously converted and updated while retaining many of the delightful period details that make this property wholly unique and stunningly original throughout.

This unique period home boasts four bedrooms, three reception rooms, cloakroom and two bathrooms, a most attractive stone facade and huge character throughout combined with all the necessary modern particalities. This ideal family home in a prime, popular and convenient location is situated within talking distance of the nearby town centre.

The property also boasts gas- fired central heating, double garage, formal and informal spaces to enjoy and is the perfrect home for a busy, professional family.

Throughout the property covers approximately 3000 sq ft.

The much admired and requested Holywood address is also wonderfully convenient to Belfast City Airport and the city centre.

Planning permission has been granted for first floor addition over garage as annexe to main house which could create an ideal space for an au pair, nanny, home office or games room.

Agent Michael Browne said of the exquisite, one-off renovated property: “Many superlatives apply here; character, history, charm – all of which are most appropriate. This former stable block was converted some years ago into what is now a delightful home.

“Inside a walled, cobbled, courtyard the house offers most attractive, secure and sheltered space within a short walk of the town centre or sea shore via the ‘tunnel’ at Priory Park.

“The accommodation is generous with formal and informal spaces to enjoy. There is also potential to convert or develop the first floor of the garage as office space, playroom or studio accommodation for a teenager, nanny or au pair. For those with grown up children or as a home to ‘lock and leave’ while abroad, this is the perfect choice.”