Beautiful family home - Carrowreagh Road, Garvagh

Beautifully presented four bedroom, two reception detached family home located on the Carrowreagh Road, Garvagh.

Enjoying all the attributes of a relaxed rural lifestyle whilst only a short drive to the market towns of Kilrea and Garvagh.

The property benefits from beautiful rural views across the rolling countryside. This impressive property enjoys well-proportioned rooms throughout.

The accommodation is both bright and versatile to suit the needs of a range of purchasers. With so many great qualities this is an ideal opportunity for those seeking excellently proportioned accommodation in a picturesque rural setting.

ACCOMMODATION COMPRISING

Entrance Hall 6.50m x 3.05m (21’4 x 10’0) with tiled flooring, telephone point, under stairs storage.

Lounge 5.23m x 4.06m (17’2 x 13’4) with feature surround fireplace, wooden flooring.

Family Room 4.06m x 3.40m (13’4 x 11’2) with TV point, recessed lights, tiled flooring, French doors leading to rear, open plan into:-

Kitchen 4.06m x 3.81m (13’4 x 12’6) with fully fitted range of eye and low level units incorporating centre island/breakfast bar with sink unit, plumbed for dishwasher and storage, space for range style cooker, extractor fan, space for fridge/freezer, recessed lights, tiled floor.

Rear Hallway with hotpress, tiled floor.

Cloakroom

comprising wc and wash hand basin, tiled floor.

Laundry Room with eye and low level units, stainless steel sink unit, plumbed for washing machine, recessed lights, tiled flooring.

First Floor Landing

Bedroom 1 5.21m x 4.06m (17’1 x 13’4) with laminate wooden flooring. Walk in wardrobe/dressing area. En-suite comprising fully tiled walk in shower cubicle, wc, wash hand basin, heated towel rail.

Bedroom 2 4.06m x 3.81m (13’4 x 12’6) with laminate wooden flooring, recessed lights.

Bedroom 3 4.06m x 3.43m (13’4 x 11’3) with laminate wooden flooring.

Bedroom 4 3.00m x 2.57m (9’10 x 8’5) with built in sliderobes, laminate wooden flooring.

Bathroom

Suite comprising feature free standing bath, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle, wc, wash hand basin, extractor fan, point for wall light, tiled floor.

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Property approached by double access driveway with screened and concrete spacious parking.

Spacious side garden laid in lawn, feature paved patio area to rear.

Detached Garage with roller door, pedestrian door, light and power.

Agent - Bensons

Tel: 028 7034 3677

https://www.bensonsni.com/

1. 145A CARROWREAGH ROAD, Garvagh, Coleraine Photo Sales

2. 145A CARROWREAGH ROAD, Garvagh, Coleraine Photo Sales

3. 145A CARROWREAGH ROAD, Garvagh, Coleraine Photo Sales

4. 145A CARROWREAGH ROAD, Garvagh, Coleraine Photo Sales