Derry property: A rare opportunity at Willow Tree Lane

1 WILLOW TREE LANE, CULMORE ROAD: Offers over £450,000. This is indeed a rare opportunity to purchase one of these stunning detached family homes in Willow Tree Lane, one of the City’s smartest new addresses just off the Culmore Road.

By william allen
Monday, 29th November 2021, 1:44 pm

Constructed in 2016 in an exclusive gated development of just 6 family homes Willow Tree Lane offers a taste of luxury living in a private setting and is in close proximity to local shops, schools and riverside walks.

This fine family home offers bright spacious accommodation finished to a very high specification with a host of features which can only be appreciated by internal viewing.

This wonderful 3-bedroom detached home with garage is brought to the market by Oakland Estate Agents, 20 The Diamond, Derry.

For further information contact Oakland Estate Agents: Telephone; 028 7126 7979 or Email; [email protected]

