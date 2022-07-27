Dungannon property: four-bedroom home perfect for open-plan family living

It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke (tel: 028 3833 1111), with offers over £245,000.

From the moment you step inside the front door you can’t help but notice the natural light flooding through the spacious hallway, and truly beautiful grey herringbone style floor tiling that flows right through to the kitchen dining and sunroom.

The interior of this home has been tastefully completed, with the dual aspect lounge offering a multi fuel stove and feature beam mantle.

The open plan arrangement in the kitchen allows for relaxed dining at the island, while chatting to guests in the generous living area in front of the stove.

The coordinating units provide excellent storage and are enhanced by a beautiful quartz counter top, with top end NEFF appliances fully integrated for convenience.

A sunroom leads off the kitchen, and has French doors onto the patio which enjoys super privacy as well as attracting the sun.

There is a useful utility room with coordinating high and low level units and space for a washing machine and tumble drier.

A practical downstairs WC and floating sink complete the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs the beautiful family bathroom has a classically-styled four-piece suite with a free-standing bath creating a focal point. There is also a corner shower cubicle with dual waterfall shower attachments.

Each of the four bedrooms are well proportioned with the master being en-suite which includes a corner shower unit with dual waterfall shower head attachment, floating sink with vanity unit and touch operated LED bathroom mirror.

Outside this lovely house there is complete privacy in the garden to the rear, which is fully enclosed with dual access to the front of the property.

The fully enclosed garden to the rear is laid in lawn and there is a paved patio which is ideal for entertaining.

A detached garage and tarmac driveway sit to the side of the property.

1. The attractive hallway. Photo Sales

2. The dual aspect living room has a multi fuel stove Photo Sales

3. The open plan kitchen / dining / living area Photo Sales

4. Practical open plan living at 1 Millrace Avenue. Photo Sales