Impressive country residence

The spacious, well-proportioned and flowing accommodation extends to over 3,000 sq.ft. and boasts an excellent specification throughout.

From the grand reception hall to the magnificent octagon Gallery Landing, this fine home will not disappoint the discerning buyer.

Whilst enjoying a delightful rural setting, the property is well-placed for commuting, situated within easy reach of the A1 carriageway providing access to Sprucefield and the motorway network, or south towards Newry and Dublin..

Accommodation comprises: Entrance westibule; Downstairs w.c.; Cloakroom; Reception hall; Dining room; Lounge: Sun room; Family room; Bedroom/study; kitchen/dining; Rear hallway; Utility room.

The kitchen includes an extensive range of high and low level units in solid American oak with granite worktops. Space for range style cooker, extractor fan, integrated Bosch larder fridge, Bosch dishwasher and microwave. Large and small stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap. Glazed display cabinets, matching island unit with sink unit, water filter tap and granite worktops, downlighters and tiled floor.

First Floor: Spacious gallery landing; Master bedroom with ensuite and dressing area; Two further double bedrooms; Open area which could easily be closed off to provide another spacious bedroom; bathroom.

Other features include oil fired central heating with underfloor heating to the ground floor, hardwood double glazed windows, an alarm system and beam vacuum system.

Exterior: Stoned driveway with wooden entrance gates. Tree- lined driveway with gardens laid to lawn. Extensive gardens to side and rear in lawn with mature hedging and ornamental trees. Paved patio and bin storege area. Foundations in place for a detached double garage.