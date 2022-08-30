Massive new Home Bargains store to open in Lurgan this Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Home Bargains store is still recruiting new staff

The store, which has been specially built at Millennium Way, stretches across 2,300 sq metres - almost 1,000 sq metres more than originally planned.

Workers are currently out-fitting the store which plans to open officially on Saturday, September 3 at 8.30am.

There is free parking at the Millennium Way location with a total of 147 car parking spaces as well as 18 disabled bays.

New Home Bargains store opens in Lurgan, Co Armagh this weekend

Disabled people will be well catered for also with electronic sliding doors and with no steps to allow ease of access for wheelchairs as well as pushing trolleys and prams.

Owned by TJ Morris Ltd, trading as Home Bargains, the firm has another two units in Craigavon at Rushmere Shopping Centre and Marlborough Retail Park.

The firm prides itself as a ‘discount retailer with well-designed quality stores and fresh, friendly service’.

Home Bargains was founded in 1976 by Tom Morris in Liverpool, England, as Home and Bargain.

It is the trading name of TJ Morris Ltd, stocking up to 4,000 branded product lines.