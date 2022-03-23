Mix of six modern homes

This phase consists of six properties, two detached and four semi-detached which range in price from £195,000 to £260,000: House type D four bedroom detached house £260,000, House type D1 four bedroom detached house £260,000. House type A3 semi-detached three bedroom house £195,000 (two homes), House type B3 semi-detached three bedroom house £195,000 (two homes).

The location of Kilmakee Hall allows it to provide the best of both worlds, allowing it’s residents to enjoy countryside living, whilst having Ballymena Town on their doorstep.

Indeed, these beautiful new homes benefit from having a wide variety of local amenities close by such as local primary and secondary schools, shops including the Fairhill and Tower Centres and easy access to commuter routes.

Specification - Highly energy efficient home, with oil fired central heating and traditional brick/block construction.

Internal features: internal doors - light Oak internal doors with chrome handles; internal white painted balustrade and light oak handrail, white painted skirting boards and architraves, walls and ceilings painted.

Quality fitted kitchen fitted with choice of five piece Classic Shaker style door in 10 colours and worktops; choice of tiles.

White sanitary ware with chrome fittings to bathroom, en-suite and w/c.

Shower cubicle with chrome fittings fitted to bathroom and en-suite, splashback tiled around bath and basins, choice of tiles.

Bedrooms, landing, stairs and living room will be carpeted with a choice of carpets.

External features: Where applicable to the site plot- a mix of brick or white render finish to house, black roof tiles, anthracite uPVC double glazed windows, composite front door, tarmac driveway, boarded fencing where applicable; optional garage (at additional cost).

*Kilmakee Hall,

Doury Road,

Ballymena

From £195,000

360 Properties t: 028 25654744

1. Kilmakee Hall is located just off the Grove Road on the country side of the Doury Road, Photo Sales

2. Kilmakee Hall House type B3 - three bedroom semi detached house Photo Sales

3. Kilmakee House Type D1 - four bedroom detached house Photo Sales

4. Kilmakee Hall is located just off the Grove Road on the country side of the Doury Road, Photo Sales