Northern Ireland gardeners in with a chance to be crowned Lidl Northern Ireland’s Best Garden
The retailer’s Garden Event is now taking place in stores across the region, with Lidl Northern Ireland’s Best Garden Competition running until June 14 and will see one lucky winner take the crown and win a £200 Lidl voucher to shop the retailer’s full range of quality products.
To be in with a chance to win, the retailer is calling on local shoppers to share a photo of their horticultural haven filled with some of Lidl’s extensive plant and flower range.
Lidl’s resident plants and flowers expert, Ian Mourão reveals the top five plants and flowers most loved by Lidl customers in Northern Ireland and that are in stores while stocks last.
Geranium – As a super versatile plant that can be grown in pots, beds or even indoors, Geraniums are relatively low maintenance and produce vibrant colourful flowers. Check out Lidl’s different varieties and colours in store from £2.29.
10 Pack Bedding Plants –Bedding plants in packs like these are a great way to add lots of colour to your garden in one handy swoop! The 10-pack priced at £2.69 features Marigolds, Petunia, Impatiens and more! Pick up a few packs on Lidl’s multi-buy offer of 3 for £7.
Large French Lavender – For just £4.99, these pollinator plants will add a regal air to your garden with their beautiful purple flowers.
Dahlia – Dahlias symbolise elegance and offer blooms from mid-summer until the first frost – getting your money’s worth for only £3.99.
Extra Large Japanese Maple (£17.99) – A striking aesthetic, the Japanese Maple adds an element of refinement to your garden.
To enter Lidl Northern Ireland’s Best Garden Competition, all you have to do is send a photo of your garden to [email protected] along with your name, phone number and full address. Entrants must be over 18 and the winner will be contacted after June 21, 2024. Full terms and conditions will be available on lidl-ni.co.uk.
