The winner of Lidl Northern Ireland's Best Garden will receive a Lidl voucher worth £200

With gardens across the country bursting into life, Lidl Northern Ireland is calling on green-fingered shoppers throughout the region to show off their beautifully curated gardens blooming with quality plants and flowers from their local Lidl store, to be in with the chance of being crowned Lidl Northern Ireland’s Best Garden.

The retailer’s Garden Event is now taking place in stores across the region, with Lidl Northern Ireland’s Best Garden Competition running until June 14 and will see one lucky winner take the crown and win a £200 Lidl voucher to shop the retailer’s full range of quality products.

To be in with a chance to win, the retailer is calling on local shoppers to share a photo of their horticultural haven filled with some of Lidl’s extensive plant and flower range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl’s resident plants and flowers expert, Ian Mourão reveals the top five plants and flowers most loved by Lidl customers in Northern Ireland and that are in stores while stocks last.

Geranium – As a super versatile plant that can be grown in pots, beds or even indoors, Geraniums are relatively low maintenance and produce vibrant colourful flowers. Check out Lidl’s different varieties and colours in store from £2.29.

10 Pack Bedding Plants –Bedding plants in packs like these are a great way to add lots of colour to your garden in one handy swoop! The 10-pack priced at £2.69 features Marigolds, Petunia, Impatiens and more! Pick up a few packs on Lidl’s multi-buy offer of 3 for £7.

Large French Lavender – For just £4.99, these pollinator plants will add a regal air to your garden with their beautiful purple flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dahlia – Dahlias symbolise elegance and offer blooms from mid-summer until the first frost – getting your money’s worth for only £3.99.

Extra Large Japanese Maple (£17.99) – A striking aesthetic, the Japanese Maple adds an element of refinement to your garden.