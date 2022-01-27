Take a look inside this stunning luxury finished home set overlooking Dundrum Bay and the Mourne Mountains.

13C Downs Road, Newcastle, is a decadent luxury apartment located in one of county Down's most sought after beauty spots with breath taking views across Dundrum Bay and the Mourne Mountains.

With an asking price of £995,000 this luxurious property boasts an bespoke kitchen and fully fitted bar by 'Robinson Interiors'.

Estate agents, Simon Brien Residential describe 13C Downs Road as,

'The unique opportunity to acquire a spacious contemporary apartment of exceptional quality, ultimate privacy and high end luxury living.'

'The apartment commands breath taking views over Dundrum Bay spanning towards the Mourne Mountains. Located at the foot of the Mournes and the edge of Newcastle town the convenience for every kind of living is second to none.'

See inside this stunning Newcastle home in our gallery below and learn more about this property at Simon Brien Residential here.

1. The property boasts views of Dundrum Bay and the Mourne Mountains. Photo: Simon Brien Residential Photo Sales

2. View of the property and boardwalk at night. Photo: Simon Brien Residential Photo Sales

3. Luxury bespoke kitchen by 'Robinson Interiors' with integrated appliances and breakfast bar. Photo: Simon Brien Residential Photo Sales

4. Dining area with bay window and sea views. Photo: Simon Brien Residential Photo Sales