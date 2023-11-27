Property: Beautiful historic grade 2 listed semi-detached seaside property on the Ards peninsula on the market
Dating from around 1620 the property offers stunning uninterrupted views across the Irish Sea & beyond
By Michael Cousins
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT
'Rosebank House', 8 Millisle Road, Donaghadee is on the market from Templeton Robinson through their North Down office
1. trhtrb79551-14.jpg:Donaghadee
'Rosebank House', 8 Millisle Road, DONAGHADEE, BT21 0HY Photo: Templeton Robinson
2. trhtrb79551-19.jpg:Donaghadee
'Rosebank House', 8 Millisle Road, DONAGHADEE, BT21 0HY Photo: Templeton Robinson
3. trhtrb79551-28.jpg:Donaghadee
'Rosebank House', 8 Millisle Road, DONAGHADEE, BT21 0HY Photo: Templeton Robinson
4. trhtrb79551-2.jpg:Donaghadee
'Rosebank House', 8 Millisle Road, DONAGHADEE, BT21 0HY Photo: Templeton Robinson