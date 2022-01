Dreaming of a new home in 2022?

Northern Ireland boasts many affordable properties throughout the province, with some having asking prices of under £60,000.

Although some may need some tlc, there are plenty of bargains to be had.

But where are they located? We've put together a list of the least expensive homes currently for sale in Northern Ireland in January 2022.

Property Price Source: PropertyPal - (all prices correct at the time of publishing).

1. Herbert Avenue, Larne - £38,000 This end terrace house on Herbert Avenue, Larne is currently on the market for £38,000. Photo: Google Maps

2. Fairmont Park, Dungannon - £45,000 This end terrace in Fairmont Park, Dungannon is on the market with an asking price of £45,000. Photo: Google Maps

3. Donegal Avenue, Belfast - £49,000 This end terrace at the top of Donegal Avenue in Belfast has an asking price of £49,000. Photo: Google Maps

4. Mill Brae, Larne - £50,000 A terrace house in Mill Brae, Larne is currently on the market with an asking price of £50,000. Photo: Google Maps