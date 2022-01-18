PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: 133A Mountsandel Road, Coleraine

This week’s Property of the Week is a gorgeous four bedroom, two reception room property situated in one of Coleraine’s most sought after locations.

No 133a is meticulously presented and will certainly appeal to a wide range of buyers.

Immediate internal inspection is essential to avoid the disappointment of missing out on this beautiful home.

FEATURES

· 4 bedrooms (1 ensuite), Living room, lounge, kitchen / dinette, utility room, upstairs bathroom and downstairs WC. Detached garage that has been converted to allow for a home gym

· Sun porch to the front bringing excellent natural light into the reception hall

· Superb location—within walking distance to schools, nursery and shops

· New ensuite fitted in 2018

· Pressurised water system also fitted in 2018

· Close to the A26 providing ease of access to Belfast and also the wider Causeway Coast

· Oil fired central heating system

· Double glazed windows in uPVC frames

· Private and secure site with large electric gates to front and a fully enclosed rear garden

ACCOMMODATION

ENTRANCE / SUN PORCH: 11’ 7’’ x 6’ 6’’ Tiled floor, recessed lighting, overlooks front garden.

RECEPTION HALL: Solid wood floor, understairs storage cupboard and telephone point.

CLOAKROOM: Low flush wc, pedestal wash hand basin, part tiled walls and solid wood floor.

LOUNGE: 22’ 2” x 11’ 8” Open fire with tiled hearth and wood surround. Television point, dual aspect windows allowing excellent natural light.

LIVING ROOM: 12’ 1” x 10’ x 9’’ Solid wood floor, floor to ceiling window, television point.

KITCHEN: 14’ ‘ x 11’ 8” Range of high and low level units, single drainer tub and ½ stainless steel sink unit, Noxton hob, integrated oven, stainless steel extractor canopy over, integrated Beko dishwasher. Recessed lighting and tiled floor

UTILITY ROOM: 8’ x 5’ 10” Built in units, single drainer stainless steel sink unit, plumbed for washing machine, space for dryer, space for fridge. Part tiled walls and tiled floor.

FIRST FLOOR Bright and spacious hall with storage cupboard.

MASTER BEDROOM (1): 15’ 4” x 11’ 9” Carpeted double room to front of property.

ENSUITE comprising a tiled floor, fully tiled walls, shower cubicle with mains shower, wash hand basin, low flush WC, heated towel rail

BEDROOM (2): 14’ 6” x 10’ 9” Carpeted double room to front of property.

BEDROOM (3): 10’ 8” x 7’ 10” Carpeted single room to rear.

BEDROOM (4): 11’ 10” x 9’ 8” Carpeted single room to rear.

BATHROOM Tiled floor and fully tiled walls. Low flush WC, bowl wash hand basin with storage under, ‘P’ shaped bath with mains shower over.

EXTERNAL FEATURES

ATTACHED GARAGE: 22’ 6” x 21’ 8”

· Up and over door, converted to create a home gym area with lighting and electricity supply

· Extremely private site with electric gates leading to tarmac driveway.

· Fully enclosed rear garden with lawned and decking area

Agent: Philip Tweedie & Company

028 7034 4433