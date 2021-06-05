Seldom does a property of the calibre of 34 Tully Road come onto the market for sale

This eye-catching Georgian inspired home was thoughtfully designed by award winning architect Des Ewing, and features an array of features such as sash windows, high ceilings, deep moulded skirtings and architraves.

Attention to detail is quite simply exceptional throughout, with the current owners ensuring every room was finished to the highest standard.

The kitchen is the heart of every home and this property has a magnificent open plan kitchen and dining, leading to a bright and spacious living room with multi fuel stove.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a beautiful drawing room with open fire for formal occasions. Each of the four bedrooms are of generous proportion, with the master suite boasting a walk-in dressing room and en-suite.

In addition to the family bathroom there is a separate cloakroom and dual access utility room. The natural light that cascades throughout 34 Tully Road is refreshing and the side entrance leads onto a traditional style courtyard.

There is a double garage with remote access double doors and washroom.

A feature of the property are the wonderful gardens which are beautifully landscaped with an array of mature shrubbery and trees.

A paddock is positioned to the side with an agricultural entrance onto the main road. A separate gateway allows access to a private laneway to the rear of the property which leads to two sheds, each with power and light.

The location of this stunning property is also key, with Belfast just 11.4 miles away and the International airport just a few minutes drive.

FEATURES

Exceptional detached property designed by award winning architect Des Ewing

An array of beautiful features such as high ceilings, sash windows and deep moulded skirtings and architraves

Hand crafted solid wood kitchen designed by Canavan Interiors with peninsula island and integrated appliances

Four double bedrooms (master with dressing room and en suite)

Two reception rooms both with dual aspect windows to maximise natural lighting

Family bathroom with shower over bath

Utility room and separate cloakroom

Entire site extends to approximately C2.5 acres, and has separate access for sheds to rear and paddock

Double garage with remote operated electric doors, and washroom

Beautiful gardens with mature shrubs and trees

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.