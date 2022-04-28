Stunning family home

With the beach and local primary school a short distance away this property is ideal for families. It has been finished to a high standard to include solid oak doors and feature moulding throughout.

Accommodation includes three reception rooms, kitchen, utility, two bathrooms, three bedrooms - master with en-suite and fully floored attic.

Externally, there is ample parking to the front, a fully enclosed rear yard with picturesque countryside views, a garage and outhouse.

6 BAY VIEW PARK , GLENARIFFE Ballymena , BT44 0SA

Internal accommodation: Hall 15’5”x 6’1” with storage cupboard, carpet to stairs, tile floor; Living Room 15’2” x 11’1” with electric feature fire with marble surround and hearth, double doors to dining area, wooden floor; Dining Room 11’2” x 7’1” with double doors to living room, patio doors to rear, wooden floor; Kitchen 11’2” x 10’ with a range of eye and low level shaker style oak units with granite effect work top, 1 ½ bowl stainless steel sink with drainer bay and mixer tap, integrated appliances include New World hob with stainless steel extractor fan over, Logik double oven, plumbed for dishwasher and space for fridge/freezer, tile floor; Utility 7’x5’1” with range of low level oak shaker style units with granite effect work top, plumbed for washing machine and space for tumble dryer; W/C 5’1”x2’11” tile floor; Reception room 13’1” x 10’1” with electric feature fire with cream surround, wooden floor. First Floor: Hall & Landing with carpet; Master Bedroom 13’5’’ x 10’1’’ with wooden floor, en-suite 10’1’’ x 5’6”; Bedroom 13’2” x 11’10” with carpet; Bedroom 11’10” x 10’7” with carpet; bathroom 11’5” x 7’2’.

Outside: front: Tarmac driveway to front, bound by wall. Ample space for parking; rear: Fully enclosed yard with patio area and laid in lawn. Scenic countryside views.; garage with roller door and pedestrian access, low flush w/c and pedestal wash hand basin; outhouse shed for storage. Viewing strictly by appointment.

O/O £284,950

360 Properties tel: 028 2565 4744

