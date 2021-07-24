Stunning Georgian home

St Catherine’s

St Catherine’s is an imposing grade B1 listed Georgian residence on an elevated site on the outskirts of Carrickfergus, affording far reaching views over the town to Belfast Lough and the Co Down coast.

The property, which features in the book ‘Buildings of County Antrim’ by Charles Brett, is believed to have been built circa 1805.

It retains many original period features both externally and internally, and is complemented by a range of stone outbuildings suitable for a variety of uses.

Sun terrace

Internally, the spacious and adaptable accommodation currently provides three separate reception rooms, with a snug leading to a spacious sun terrace.

There is a large kitchen on the ground floor, fitted with an excellent range of high and low levels painted units, granite work tops and upstands, a double bowl Belfast sink with mixer tap, and an Esse oil fired range set in tiled recess. The kitchen is finished with tiled flooring, display shelving, low voltage spotlights and sash windows with window shutters. Next to the kitchen is a utility room and pantry, while the downstairs also benefits from a cloakroom with low flush WC, wash hand basin and storage cupboard.

On the first floor are five well proportioned bedrooms, including a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing room as well as a family bathroom.

The lower basement level offers a wealth of further accommodation, open plan in six distinct rooms and with the potential for conversion to an annexe, den or playrooms.

Lounge.

Approached by a sweeping driveway, the property is situated on a large site that extends to roughly four acres and includes a paddock and fenced field. The formal gardens are laid out in neat lawns with a variety of well stocked flower beds, trees and shrubs.

Also included is part of the orchard to the rear of the property, while the outbuildings are comprised of a garage, stable block with four loose boxes and extensive hay loft over, a well as a coach house, tack room, wood store and byre.

