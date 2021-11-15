The Times has put together a list of the 30 prettiest villages across the UK, including recommendations on where to stay and eat in the UK's top spots.

The only Northern Ireland village to make the cut, Strangford not only made the top 30, but the top 10 - ranking an impressive 9th place.

Described as having, 'candy-coloured houses, grounded boats lying at drunken angles,' the charming village offers stunning scenery, ruined castles, tasty food, good pubs and a peaceful setting on the Strangford Lough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strangford was ranked in the top ten of 30 prettiest villages in the UK by The Sunday Times.

The article gave recommendations on where to eat including the Artisan Cookhouse which offers the best of local seasonal produce.

Whilst the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa in Newcastle was mentioned for nearby accommodation with double rooms starting at £160.

Strangford Lough

Designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and of Special Scientific Interest, the village of Strangford is set at the mouth of Strangford Lough.

The Lough is home to over 2,000 marine species and is one of the most richly bio-diverse regions in Europe.

This is showcased across the Lough, with the town of Portaferry being home to Northern Ireland's only public aquarium, Exploris.

Castle Ward

Strangford is also home to Castle Ward, an 18th Century National Trust House that is known for its impressive architecture, woodland walks and famous filming locations.

Home to 34km of walks and trails, including Castle Ward's Shore Trail, and Audley's Castle trail, there are plenty of options for an afternoon stroll.

It was also used as a film location for many scenes in the popular show Game of Thrones, with Castle Ward being featured as Winterfell, the home of the Starks.

The Times Prettiest Villages in the UK

Whilst Strangford was the only village from Northern Ireland mentioned, the Times list included a variety of other villages from across the UK, with other top spots going to The Slaughters, Gloucestershire, Orford, Suffolk and Grantchester, Cambridgeshire.

You can check out the full list here.