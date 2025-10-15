UK homeowners fork out billions to repair DIY mistakes as experts advise caution

Brits have forked out more than £5billion to professional tradespeople to fix their botched DIY attempts.

A poll of 2,000 people found 93 per cent have attempted to 'give it a go' when it comes to the likes of installing pendant lighting, replumbing a radiator, and even knocking down a wall.

But many were unsuccessful in their endeavours, with 40 per cent having to spend an average of £239 calling in the experts to clean up their mess - a total of £5,082,996,813 across the nation.

Of those who have made a hash of a job, 69 per cent admitted that, in hindsight, they shouldn't have tried to attempt certain jobs.

The research was commissioned by UK electrical certification and training body NICEIC which is encouraging people to call in the experts rather than giving it a go.

And 28 per cent admitted they are now more cautious in taking on bigger DIY tasks.

A spokesperson said: "Most of us have had an attempt at DIY, but it's not always gone as planned.

“DIY going wrong can not only hit you in the wallet if there’s an issue, it can also be genuinely dangerous.

“This is particularly true when it comes to electrical work which really should be left to the professionals.”

The research found that in a typical year, those who have had to call in a pro to fix a job will do so on two occasions.

With top reasons for giving up on DIY tasks including simply finding themselves stuck halfway through (24 per cent) or not having the right tools (23 per cent).

After botching a DIY job, 47 per cent were left frustrated, 38 per cent with feelings of stress and 33 per cent beset with regret.

More concerningly, 43 per cent reckon they’ve made a mistake when fixing their homes that was downright dangerous, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

This includes bursting a pipe or leak (37 per cent), receiving an electric shock (31 per cent) and falling off a ladder or stool (19 per cent).

The spokesperson for NICEIC added: “DIY can be incredibly rewarding, but when it comes to jobs that involve electrics, the risks simply aren’t worth it.

“Calling in a professional ensures the work is done safely, correctly, and in compliance with regulations, protecting your home and your health.”