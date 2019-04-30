How do you fancy taking up a course in...story telling?

The Glens of Antrim Story Telling Festival is to host Northern Ireland’s only accredited Story Telling course.

Starting on Saturday, May 11, expert tuition will be on hand from professional Story Teller Liz Weir and others including last year’s successful students, to guide anyone with a keen interest in the rich Glens tradition of Story Telling.

The eight-week programme includes researching techniques, performance and drama skills. The course is suited for adults with a passion to explore a hobby or develop a new career in the art of Story Telling.

Internationally acclaimed Story Teller Liz said: “We are delighted and proud to host the event for second time with support from the Heart

of The Heart of The Glens Landscape Partnership and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“It’s so exciting for our festival coming up in October to have more new talent coming along.

“It all adds to the authenticity to heritage tourism in the area. Once again, us Glens folk are leading the way in heritage-based tourism. The Story Telling training is OCN Level 2 accredited and last year’s students participated in the ever-flourishing Glens Story Telling Festival. So, if Story Telling is on your bucket list then don’t miss out on this year as it will no doubt be another success story.”

To take advantage of Glens Special rates and early bird offers contact Causeway coat and Glens Heritage Office without delay by email

enquiries@ccght.org or call us on 02821752100.